TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush”…

Rapper, Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth with tattoo of her face (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous musician Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, has also mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Recall that the British monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

As a veil of grief seemed to have enveloped the world, notable figures have taken to their social media pages to mourn the queen’s passing in various ways.

READ ALSO

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown…

King Charles III takes over the throne following his mum,…

Naira Marley has taken to his Instagram page to express his grief and honor her memory by inking the queen’s face on his hand.

Before relocating to Nigeria and entering the entertainment industry, the Tesumole singer was located in the UK.

On his Instagram story, Naira posted a video that featured a person with the portrait of the queen tattooed on their hand. He did not specify, though, whether it was his hand or someone else’s.

The deceased queen, who ruled for 70 years, was also heard being prayed for in the background.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two different organs…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

“I have become the most beautiful” – Eniola Badmus hails…

Lawyer who married blind lady shuns critics, says he’s enjoying his…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” – Video of…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Rapper, Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth with tattoo of her face (Video)

Moment lady got robbed while on date with man who couldn’t do anything (Video)

“We have a wedding to plan” – Fans excited as Maureen Esisi flaunts engagement…

BBNaija: Dotun confides in Doyin, confesses love for Daniella (Video)

Making my debut album was not stressful because Olamide helped – Asake

I’ll use juju to deal with you – Portable threatens Goya Menor (Video)

“He is a graduate already” – Little boy impresses people with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More