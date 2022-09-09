Rapper, Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth with tattoo of her face (Video)

Famous musician Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, has also mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Recall that the British monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

As a veil of grief seemed to have enveloped the world, notable figures have taken to their social media pages to mourn the queen’s passing in various ways.

Naira Marley has taken to his Instagram page to express his grief and honor her memory by inking the queen’s face on his hand.

Before relocating to Nigeria and entering the entertainment industry, the Tesumole singer was located in the UK.

On his Instagram story, Naira posted a video that featured a person with the portrait of the queen tattooed on their hand. He did not specify, though, whether it was his hand or someone else’s.

The deceased queen, who ruled for 70 years, was also heard being prayed for in the background.

Watch the video below: