Reactions as bank security guard is spotted using iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

Reactions as bank security guard is spotted using iPhone 14 Pro Max

A security guard for a top Nigerian bank has stirred reactions after he was seen using an iPhone 14 Pro Max just days after its release.

The man was answering a call with the phone while at his duty post outside the bulletproof door leading into the banking hall.

He could be seen offering assistance to customers going into the bank as he helped to ensure they passed through the security door without challenge.

Another customer who filmed the guard expressed disbelief and wondered if money is safe in a bank that has a rich security man.

qwwwpp5; Security pikin na Benefit BOY 😂😂

pocketswelldanny; Access bank Gbagada Expressway😂😂😂 that guy bad

foyon_; Access bank don dey pay well😂

adunni_of_lala; Yahoo boy don Dey do security for bank😂😂😂

kida_nbv; Bank security wey dey online 😂😂😂 , omo OGbon

moshfundz__; No b Pablo b dat, comot that phone u think say I no sabi u

king_possible1; Security dey use 3camera😂😂

official_ola07; Na person gave ham the phone only to create content.

abidemi5062; E fit just started game make hin still Dey use security cover face 😏