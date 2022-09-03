Reactions as billionaire Obi Cubana rocks skirt, suit and socks in public…

Popular Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana, has caused a frenzy online after he was spotted rocking Scottish attire, Kilts.
Although Kilts is not really a Nigerian thing, Obi Cubana’s recent video however shows that anyone can pull off the look and effortlessly too.
In a trending video, the billionaire stepped out of a storey building dressed in a green pleated kilt which was combined with a tuxedo, white socks and some high-platform black leather shoes.
Reacting to the video, @tovia79 said:
“Boss of all the bosses I remove my cap for you ooo.”
@stacia706 wrote:
“And common sheggz of bbn can’t wear skirt for fun I just love this man’s simplicity.”
@doz041 noted:
“Scottish culture in all around Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, kalcude, Motherwell, see Scotland and fall in love with granties.”
Watch video below:
@obicubanaodogwu
Don Pablo! #obicubana #tiktok #foryoupage #cubanagroup
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES