Reactions as billionaire Obi Cubana rocks skirt, suit and socks in public (Video)

Popular Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana, has caused a frenzy online after he was spotted rocking Scottish attire, Kilts.

Although Kilts is not really a Nigerian thing, Obi Cubana’s recent video however shows that anyone can pull off the look and effortlessly too.

In a trending video, the billionaire stepped out of a storey building dressed in a green pleated kilt which was combined with a tuxedo, white socks and some high-platform black leather shoes.

Reacting to the video, @tovia79 said:

“Boss of all the bosses I remove my cap for you ooo.”

@stacia706 wrote:

“And common sheggz of bbn can’t wear skirt for fun I just love this man’s simplicity.”

@doz041 noted:

“Scottish culture in all around Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, kalcude, Motherwell, see Scotland and fall in love with granties.”

Watch video below: