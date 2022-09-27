TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out…

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says…

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of…

Reactions as Davido and Chioma showcase their love for each other (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular singer Davido and his baby mama Chioma were recently spotted together in a trending video.

There has been a controversy that the duo may be back together but there has been no word from either of them.

READ ALSO

How I Spent #500,000 donated to me by LAUTECH Alumni –…

“Osuofia in London part 2” – Video of…

Netizens reacted to the video as some claimed that they might have still been together but just wanted to stay away from the press.

Some of the reactions read:
@Stainlessbaby: “They are always together wanted to distract Nigerian from their matter and be on a coded level”

@heartrachael: “she wanted to run away 😂 she was like noooooo , don’t video us, then Davido draged her back.😂🥰”

@Flash_2222: “Even it happens to be an old video it won’t be that old. Cos the Martel ice on Davido’s neck was gifted to him few months back I think July.”

See video here:

@_the_amazon

#chivido #davido #chefchi #afrobeats Via @Jermaine media

♬ Electricity – Pheelz & Davido

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out Apostle Suleman…

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of her husband and…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after…

Are they back? – Nigerians praise Davido and Chioma over their reconciliation

“I want to know if it’s right to make love to my wife before morning prayers” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Davido and Chioma showcase their love for each other (Video)

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend cooked with N2,500…

“This Is Sabinus”: Man Spots Comedian From His Window in London, Calls His…

Lady who suffered abuse at the hands of lover shares what she looked like before…

Nigerian man bursts out crying as his last N1k gets stuck in ATM (Video)

Man laments after buying MacBook only to discover it’s packaged tile (Video)

“I’m the kind of side chick that loves his boyfriend’s wife” – Bobrisky

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More