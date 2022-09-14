Nigerian singer and celebrity, Davido was spotted walking the runway for Puma.

Puma SE, branded as Puma, is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories and they held their runway show themed Futrograde.

There were so many reactions as usual. Some hailed him while some expressed displeasure over the chosen outfit.

Some even said that this was the reason he had hit the gym and commended him for working hard towards building himself and his career.

Whether the comment section brought food or bad vibes, this alone is a huge plus to Davido’s career as this may open doors for more international collaborations, not just for him, but for Nigerian creatives and Africans at large.

See video here :