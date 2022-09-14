Reactions as lady reveals how she met the love of her life at h0ok-up joint

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has stirred massive reactions online after taking to TikTok to reveal to her followers how she met the love of her life. 

In response to a question which read: “How did you and your boyfriend meet”, she replied: “he picked me up at my joint for short he enjoyed it and took my number, now he licks the plate” 

Some people in the comment section were confused at first until some others decoded that she meant that she was a professional s*x worker and her now boyfriend happened to be a customer. 

He met her at her place of work, got impressed by her skills and decided to keep in touch. 

The post was met with mixed reactions. Some condemned the act while others hailed her. 

