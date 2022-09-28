Reactions as man proudly shows off his skin and body cream online (Video)

A young man has stirred massive reactions online after he was spotted showing off his skin on TikTok.

In the video, he showed off the cream he used to change his dark skin to a lighter shade.

Netizens expressed their shock in the comments with many people declaring their love for their dark skin. They also advised him about how harmful the act is, but the man looked happy for his progressive color change.

Some of the comments read:

@Laryea1376: “there’s something wrong here, why is the hands that gets into contact with the bleaching cream not bleached😂😂.”

@user2373288696401: “The one positive thing from this post is seeing people say that they love their melanin which is amazing 🥰.”

@Oluwaseun Akanbi788: “I’m so black, sometimes I think I’m the darkest in a 10km radius but I love it and people around me love it.”

