Reactions as Yul Edochie sends N100k to a beautiful fan who sent him 1k to buy ice-block to cool his head

Yul Edochie’s fans have warned him against marrying a third wife after a kind fan did him a favor, which he reciprocated.

The actor posted a screenshot of his conversation with the female fan, who was obviously concerned that Yul Edochie had been in an accident. She went on to transfer N1,000 from her widow’s mite to the actor’s account.

In a swift response, he confirmed the payment of N1,000 into his account and reciprocated with 100,000 into the fan’s account.

Narrating how it all happened, the actor wrote: “A fan of mine heard I had an accident and told me to send my account details so she’ll send me 1k so I can buy ice block to cool my head. Obviously, that’s all she can afford.

I laughed cos it sounded funny. I sent it and she sent 1k to me. I was so touched by her act of giving. From the little she has.

Such a person will give much more if she has more. So I sent her 100k. To cool her weekend. In life, you must not have it all before you give. Give from the little you have.

None of us will be here forever.”

This has so far gotten some funny responses in his comment section.

@Brightsejay wrote: ‘None of us will be here forever’. This one touched me.”

@Pauldebest wrote: ‘You did well Yul. God will bless her with a good husband and everything because she has a good heart.:

@Nens.co wrote: ‘Third wife loading….’

@Nibankana wrote: ‘We don’t want to hear she has become wife number three o…’