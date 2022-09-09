Regina Daniels poses with son Khalifa as they jet out together (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko, has shared adorable new photos with her 2-month-old son, Khalifa Nwoko.

In the photos, the mother and son posed inside their private jet as they flew out together to an undisclosed location.

Sharing the photos, Regina Daniels gushed over her son while noting that he occupies a really huge space in her heart.

“The littlest person in my life that occupies a really huge space in my heart”, she wrote.

Recall, Regina welcomed her son two months ago in Jordan on her first son’s birthday.

Announcing the news via her official Instagram account, the mother of two said:

“June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family…. With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son. Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s life time companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share same birth day😃😃…. I am so blessed 😇@princemunirnwoko you got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies.”