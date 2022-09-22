Rema and I are the two leading artistes of our generation – Fireboy DML declares

Famous singer, Fireboy DML claims that Rema and himself are the top musicians in this new wave of musical talents.

This was spoken by the YBNL Nation musician during a discussion about “Compromise,” his duet with the Dumebi crooner, with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.

Fireboy claimed that they both made the decision to collaborate in order to put an end to any rivalry or superiority disputes that their followers could try to incite between them.

The “Vibration” hit-maker said it felt right for him and Rema to work together in order to avoid making the same mistakes as their forerunners.

He said:

“Myself and Rema are like the two leading artistes of our generation, without a doubt.

“We came together and realized that, ‘Yo, instead of giving these fans what they want, which is beef, let’s collaborate.’ We don’t want to repeat any mistakes from the past; we just want to make money.

“The fans are still doing their stuff. They’re relentless, but we will continue to show love because that’s the only way.

“We are too advanced for this stuff, so we came together, and we want to really give them the obvious club banger that they want.

We will come together and make proper, proper music, and that’s what we did. We have other songs that are immediate club bangers, but they did not fit into the vision that I had for this album.

“There’s like five more records, like five more Fireboy DML and Rema records. I don’t know about this year, but I’ll be getting it, definitely.”

Watch the video below;