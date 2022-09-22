TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son…

Rema and I are the two leading artistes of our generation – Fireboy DML declares

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous singer, Fireboy DML claims that Rema and himself are the top musicians in this new wave of musical talents.

This was spoken by the YBNL Nation musician during a discussion about “Compromise,” his duet with the Dumebi crooner, with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.

Fireboy claimed that they both made the decision to collaborate in order to put an end to any rivalry or superiority disputes that their followers could try to incite between them.

READ ALSO

If I don’t drop music in a year Africa will notice…

You’re truly one of the greatest artistes of all time – MI…

The “Vibration” hit-maker said it felt right for him and Rema to work together in order to avoid making the same mistakes as their forerunners.

He said:

“Myself and Rema are like the two leading artistes of our generation, without a doubt.

“We came together and realized that, ‘Yo, instead of giving these fans what they want, which is beef, let’s collaborate.’ We don’t want to repeat any mistakes from the past; we just want to make money.

“The fans are still doing their stuff. They’re relentless, but we will continue to show love because that’s the only way.

“We are too advanced for this stuff, so we came together, and we want to really give them the obvious club banger that they want.

We will come together and make proper, proper music, and that’s what we did. We have other songs that are immediate club bangers, but they did not fit into the vision that I had for this album.

“There’s like five more records, like five more Fireboy DML and Rema records. I don’t know about this year, but I’ll be getting it, definitely.”

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch…

Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

Man storms bank to close his account because they didn’t send him birthday…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Rema and I are the two leading artistes of our generation – Fireboy DML declares

“I pray for grace to always love my wife and never think of sleeping with…

“We prayed and God answered” – Woman excited as she relocates…

How I got into trouble for rejecting a lady’s advances – Man shares…

I stole food due to poverty – Singer, Tems opens up

“Mom or girlfriend?” – Reactions trail Eloswag’s reunion with mother (Video)

Motorist amazed after seeing man sleeping in driver’s seat as Tesla drives…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More