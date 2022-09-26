Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after reconciling with Davido

Chioma Rowland, Davido’s girlfriend and mother of his third child, is without a doubt the queen of the moment.

The chef and brand influencer has been in the spotlight since news of her reconciliation with the singer surfaced.

The couple, who split in 2021, appeared to have reconciled as they made their first public appearance.

The off-and-on couple was seen together at the singer’s concert in Lagos. Chioma was spotted wearing his new 30BG pendant, which is worth millions of dollars. The inscription on the pendant read ‘002,’ indicating that Chioma is the 30billion gang’s second in command.

Taking to Instagram, Chioma delighted her fans with stunning photos. The mother of one shared several stunning photos from the concert and a video of her son, Ifeanyi learning how to pronounce ‘tomato’.

Many celebrities took to her comment section to praise her beauty. The likes of Ruth Kadiri, Uche Nnanna, Mercy Eke, Ruby Ojiakor, Lilian Afegbai, and Pretty Mike hailed her.

Chioma Rowland shares stunning photos

Jermaine, one of Davido’s crew members urged her to break the internet with her beauty. Leaving 3 comments on her page, he wrote, “Break the internet”, “Very beautiful”, and “Effortless beauty”.

Ruth Kadiri wrote, “Beautiful

Uchena Nnanna wrote, “The beautiful chi

Mercy Eke wrote, “Find baby

Pretty Mike, Lilian Afegbai, Temitope Aruga, and Ruby Ojiakor commented with their favorite emojis.