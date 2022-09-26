TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out…

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says…

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in…

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after reconciling with Davido

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chioma Rowland, Davido’s girlfriend and mother of his third child, is without a doubt the queen of the moment.

The chef and brand influencer has been in the spotlight since news of her reconciliation with the singer surfaced.

The couple, who split in 2021, appeared to have reconciled as they made their first public appearance.

READ ALSO

Are they back? – Nigerians praise Davido and Chioma over…

How I paid for Davido’s music video when he was broke –…

The off-and-on couple was seen together at the singer’s concert in Lagos. Chioma was spotted wearing his new 30BG pendant, which is worth millions of dollars. The inscription on the pendant read ‘002,’ indicating that Chioma is the 30billion gang’s second in command.

Taking to Instagram, Chioma delighted her fans with stunning photos. The mother of one shared several stunning photos from the concert and a video of her son, Ifeanyi learning how to pronounce ‘tomato’.

Many celebrities took to her comment section to praise her beauty. The likes of Ruth Kadiri, Uche Nnanna, Mercy Eke, Ruby Ojiakor, Lilian Afegbai, and Pretty Mike hailed her.

Chioma Rowland shares stunning photos
Jermaine, one of Davido’s crew members urged her to break the internet with her beauty. Leaving 3 comments on her page, he wrote, “Break the internet”, “Very beautiful”, and “Effortless beauty”.

Ruth Kadiri wrote, “Beautiful

Uchena Nnanna wrote, “The beautiful chi

Mercy Eke wrote, “Find baby

Pretty Mike, Lilian Afegbai, Temitope Aruga, and Ruby Ojiakor commented with their favorite emojis.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out Apostle Suleman…

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

Peter Obi reacts as newly wedded couple attend ObiDient rally in Abuja straight…

Child bricklayer who was seen crying at work receives N300k cash

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of her husband and…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Are they back? – Nigerians praise Davido and Chioma over their reconciliation

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after…

Why Are Online Slots So Popular?

What You Should Know About Volleyball Betting

“Your love is troubling my mind” – Man shares message he received…

“My mom was proud of me while alive and even in death” – Nkechi…

Room dey waste – Husband queries wife for working during their honeymoon (Video)

Corps member accused of assaulting and r*ping unconscious women

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More