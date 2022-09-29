TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady…

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at…

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum…

“She couldn’t recognise me” – Mum in tears as she reunites with daughter after 2 years (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A mother has reunited with her beautiful daughter two years after leaving the country to hustle.

In an emotional clip going viral on popular app, TikTok, the mother said they had been apart for two years before seeing each other again. However, the little girl could not recognize her and the mum wept.

Posting the video on TikTok, @fatumahbintaishah said:
“After two years without seeing me physically. I looked like a stranger to her.”

READ ALSO

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video…

“Mom or girlfriend?” – Reactions trail Eloswag’s reunion…

@daisyedrie0 reacted:
“My baby will do this to me l swear. l left her at one year. Now she is four.”

@abbytuwei254 stated:
“l have cry imagining l left mine when she was 1 and half years lam sure she don’t know me.”

Watch the video below:

@fatumahbintaishah

#foryou #foryoupage #fypシ my whole life ❤️❤️❤️

♬ Original Sound – Unknown

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady questions…

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum shares video of…

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog”- Sophia Momodu throws shades hours…

I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with…

Ghanaian big girl breaks the internet as she flaunts her expensive birthday…

Man shares video of tomato sellers who scam customers on highway

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“She couldn’t recognise me” – Mum in tears as she…

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

Lady leaves lecture hall after falling under encounter of ‘holy…

Man returns to primary school after wife left him because he’s not educated

“Now I dey London” – Man calls out relative who refused to hire him as…

Mixed reactions as woman sneaks up on policeman and carries his gun (Video)

“Starboy no dey do too much; if I knack you one, na boy” – Wizkid tells dancer…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More