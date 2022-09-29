“She couldn’t recognise me” – Mum in tears as she reunites with daughter after 2 years (Video)

A mother has reunited with her beautiful daughter two years after leaving the country to hustle.

In an emotional clip going viral on popular app, TikTok, the mother said they had been apart for two years before seeing each other again. However, the little girl could not recognize her and the mum wept.

Posting the video on TikTok, @fatumahbintaishah said:

“After two years without seeing me physically. I looked like a stranger to her.”

@daisyedrie0 reacted:

“My baby will do this to me l swear. l left her at one year. Now she is four.”

@abbytuwei254 stated:

“l have cry imagining l left mine when she was 1 and half years lam sure she don’t know me.”

Watch the video below: