TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son…

“She’s a professional” – Little girl amazes people with her make-up skills (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A talented little girl was recently spotted showing off her incredible makeup skills on a client.

The budding makeup artist was dressed in her school uniform while she showcased her art.

She did a really good job for her age and netizens thought so too as they gushed over her handwork in the comments.

READ ALSO

From millionaire to beggar: 50-year-old woman goes broke,…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after…

Some of the comments read:

Vcletus: “she’s going to be among the best makeup artists in future”

Mosquito_net_ng: “she even makes up more than I do. Kudos girl”

Eni__ola: “this girl Sabi makeup pass me. Btw it’s the model for me”

Bholha: “wow she tried, she did perfect brows than me”

_titilola: “she Sabi do make up pass me, am I not finished like this”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she…

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

Lady who had two organs says she regrets taking out one (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Single father of triplets cries out for help as he’s left to take care of…

“She’s a professional” – Little girl amazes people with…

Man leaves cashier baffled as he pays with bundles of N10 notes

Chomzy speaks on possibility of relationship with Groovy (Video)

Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

From millionaire to beggar: 50-year-old woman goes broke, begs on the streets…

“His mother abandoned us” – Okada rider who carries little son…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More