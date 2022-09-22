“She’s a professional” – Little girl amazes people with her make-up skills (Video)

A talented little girl was recently spotted showing off her incredible makeup skills on a client.

The budding makeup artist was dressed in her school uniform while she showcased her art.

She did a really good job for her age and netizens thought so too as they gushed over her handwork in the comments.

Some of the comments read:

Vcletus: “she’s going to be among the best makeup artists in future”

Mosquito_net_ng: “she even makes up more than I do. Kudos girl”

Eni__ola: “this girl Sabi makeup pass me. Btw it’s the model for me”

Bholha: “wow she tried, she did perfect brows than me”

_titilola: “she Sabi do make up pass me, am I not finished like this”

