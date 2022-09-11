Shoot your shot, stop zooming my photos – Eniola Badmus tells men admiring her new figure

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus has urged men who are secretly admiring her to summon the courage and woo her.

The screen diva said that people have been zooming her pictures on social media and it is affecting her.

Eniola, who is wearing a new look courtesy of her weightloss journey, has a different set of sizzling hot photos on her Instagram page.

She said that those zooming in should stop doing so and ‘shoot their shot’ instead because the act is giving her a headache and it is causing her some body pain.

She wrote; ”Shoot your shot oooo……Abeg I Dey feel the zooming oooo body dey pain me oooo

*If I dey enter ya eye,toast me!!!No dey zoom my pictures, You dey press my head. *E dey pain me ooooo* ”

See her post: