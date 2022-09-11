TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of…

Shoot your shot, stop zooming my photos – Eniola Badmus tells men admiring her new figure

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus has urged men who are secretly admiring her to summon the courage and woo her.

The screen diva said that people have been zooming her pictures on social media and it is affecting her.

READ ALSO

Eniola Badmus acquires brand new Mercedes Benz as 45th…

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus…

Eniola, who is wearing a new look courtesy of her weightloss journey, has a different set of sizzling hot photos on her Instagram page.

She said that those zooming in should stop doing so and ‘shoot their shot’ instead because the act is giving her a headache and it is causing her some body pain.

She wrote; ”Shoot your shot oooo……Abeg I Dey feel the zooming oooo body dey pain me oooo

*If I dey enter ya eye,toast me!!!No dey zoom my pictures, You dey press my head. *E dey pain me ooooo* ”

See her post:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

Lady kidnapped on her way to church narrates how she escaped being r*ped and…

Their mum left me and returned with another man’s son – Twinz Love’s father…

“James Brown is doing well, please help me tell him” –…

“Are you sure he’s a kid?” – Little boy flings off…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Young man shares transformation after two years of quitting his addiction…

Shoot your shot, stop zooming my photos – Eniola Badmus tells men admiring…

Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle slams troll that asked why she mingles with…

“I avoid people who don’t align with me” – Regina Daniels throws shade…

Lady regrets turning down Asake’s advances as singer becomes millionaire

Fans drum support for Destiny Etiko after she got ridiculed over her “cheap”…

I beg you in God’s name take care of my daughter – Father tearfully pleads with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More