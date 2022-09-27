Singer Morachi escapes death as his Range Rover explodes on the highway while driving (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Richie Marvin Chieme Akuba, popularly known as Monachi, narrowly escaped death as his Range Rover SUV exploded on the highway.

The musician, whose song ‘Hapuya Like That’ was a major hit back then, shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page.

According to him, God saved him from being blown up in the car.

Sharing a video from the scene he wrote;

“God did it. Yes, he saved my life. I am grateful to God. My Range Rover exploded while I was still in the car driving on the high way back from Alabama to Atlanta,” he wrote.

Watch the video below:

In other news, A clergyman has criticized married men who are unfaithful and buy gifts for their mistresses (side chics).

The evangelist, who was giving a sermon in a remote neighborhood, questioned husbands who force their wives to endure walking to and from various locations while purchasing pricey cars for their mistresses.

