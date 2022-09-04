Six trapped as 7-storey building collapses in Lagos

A seven-storey building under construction on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lagos, has collapsed, trapping about six persons.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in the early hours of Sunday.’

Oke-Osanyintolu said about six persons are trapped in the collapsed building.

He added that operation had commenced on the site to rescue those trapped.

He said, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an uncompleted 7-storey building undergoing construction was found to have collapsed. No injury sustained however about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.

“The agency’s heavy duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan .Operation ongoing.”