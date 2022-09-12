TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna…

Skit-maker, Southpaw King celebrates as he buys car after doing three skits (Photos and Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian skit-maker, Southpaw King, has taken to social media to announce that he has bought himself a Lexus SUV.

He jubilated over being able to purchase a brand new car after doing just three skits as an up and coming content creator.

READ ALSO

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions…

Nigerian dad showers prayers on son who bought new car…

Southpaw made this known in a post on his Instagram page as he shared photos and video of him with the new whip.

The Instagram comedian gave thanks to the Lord and offered to do N100k giveaway for his followers while in a celebratory mood.

In the video he posted, the skit-maker could be seen rejoicing with his friends and hugging the car.

He wrote;

”3 skits later and a new ride🙃🙃

It’s been a long time coming and all I can say is Thank you Lord 🙌

Let’s share small 100k tonight for giveaway ☺️☺️.. Are you guys ready?”

See the post below:

Colleagues and fans stormed his comment section to congratulate him.

comedianebiye; Congratulations bro ! This car clean 🔥🔥🔥

onlyonenova_; Congratulations king 😍😍 The last slide tho 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

mrpurplex_; Congratulations my gee💜💜💜💜 Am proud to I have as the first soul this car ever carried 😂😂😂

pizul_cartoons; Always the way up✅🚀🚀

symply._princess; Congratulations dear 😊😊😊

_francess_iz; Congratulations 🔑😃😃😃😃 wow it’s Massive

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a private ceremony in…

Fans drum support for Destiny Etiko after she got ridiculed over her “cheap”…

Lady regrets turning down Asake’s advances as singer becomes millionaire

“I avoid people who don’t align with me” – Regina Daniels throws shade…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Grown man seen weeping profusely in Enugu because of Queen Elizabeth (Video)

“Jollof has caused trouble” – Nigerian shocked as firefighters storm his house…

Doyin and Chomzy crowns Chichi as season seven’s queen of gossip (Video)

I will never wish you bad despite calling me senior man – Bobrisky sympathizes…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

I learnt songwriting from Burna Boy, he’s the best – Omah Lay (Video)

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More