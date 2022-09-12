Skit-maker, Southpaw King celebrates as he buys car after doing three skits (Photos and Video)

Nigerian skit-maker, Southpaw King, has taken to social media to announce that he has bought himself a Lexus SUV.

He jubilated over being able to purchase a brand new car after doing just three skits as an up and coming content creator.

Southpaw made this known in a post on his Instagram page as he shared photos and video of him with the new whip.

The Instagram comedian gave thanks to the Lord and offered to do N100k giveaway for his followers while in a celebratory mood.

In the video he posted, the skit-maker could be seen rejoicing with his friends and hugging the car.

He wrote;

”3 skits later and a new ride🙃🙃

It’s been a long time coming and all I can say is Thank you Lord 🙌

Let’s share small 100k tonight for giveaway ☺️☺️.. Are you guys ready?”

See the post below:

Colleagues and fans stormed his comment section to congratulate him.

comedianebiye; Congratulations bro ! This car clean 🔥🔥🔥

onlyonenova_; Congratulations king 😍😍 The last slide tho 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

mrpurplex_; Congratulations my gee💜💜💜💜 Am proud to I have as the first soul this car ever carried 😂😂😂

pizul_cartoons; Always the way up✅🚀🚀

symply._princess; Congratulations dear 😊😊😊

_francess_iz; Congratulations 🔑😃😃😃😃 wow it’s Massive