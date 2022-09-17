TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he…

“Stop investing your life into these women, they do not appreciate men who build them” – Solomon Buchi advises men

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Solomon Buchi, a popular relationship coach, has given relationship advice to men.

Men, according to Solomon, should stop investing in women by sending them abroad to school in the hopes that they will get great jobs and help with bills when the time comes.

He claimed that women do not appreciate men who build them and when the time comes to help out in the house after the man has invested in them, they’d begin to make a fuss.

READ ALSO

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

Shoot your shot, stop zooming my photos – Eniola…

Buchi maintained that if a man should invest in a woman, he should do it as charity and not with marriage as the end in mind.

He said;
Men, stop sending women to school abroad believing they’ll get better jobs and then they’ll help with the bills. Stop investing your life into these women. Meet her halfway. Most of these women after doing all that, they’ll dump you, call the cops on you over an argument.

They’ll make a fuss out of the fact that they are now educated and earn and contribute to the home. 90% of women do this. The remaining 10% are obviously rare. Women do not appreciate men who build them. It’s worse when you’re in a foreign country where women have power.

She will finish you. Trust me, many women forget kindness too early. The day something goes wrong, she’d forget all the sacrifices you made. I’m not saying you shouldn’t invest in a women before marriage, but do it as chai Charity, my brother.

See his post below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he finally reveals son’s…

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

“I cheated on my wife because I wanted her to lose weight” –…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Stop investing your life into these women, they do not appreciate men who build…

How I attempted to kill myself after losing my 7-year-old son – Lady…

Lady robbed by man who toasted her at a supermarket

Praising another babe in my presence is enough reason to break up with a man…

“May and I are still living together” – Yul Edochie makes new revelation…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how she almost destroyed boyfriend’s PS5 because she thought…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More