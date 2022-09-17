“Stop investing your life into these women, they do not appreciate men who build them” – Solomon Buchi advises men

Solomon Buchi, a popular relationship coach, has given relationship advice to men.

Men, according to Solomon, should stop investing in women by sending them abroad to school in the hopes that they will get great jobs and help with bills when the time comes.

He claimed that women do not appreciate men who build them and when the time comes to help out in the house after the man has invested in them, they’d begin to make a fuss.

Buchi maintained that if a man should invest in a woman, he should do it as charity and not with marriage as the end in mind.

He said;

Men, stop sending women to school abroad believing they’ll get better jobs and then they’ll help with the bills. Stop investing your life into these women. Meet her halfway. Most of these women after doing all that, they’ll dump you, call the cops on you over an argument.

They’ll make a fuss out of the fact that they are now educated and earn and contribute to the home. 90% of women do this. The remaining 10% are obviously rare. Women do not appreciate men who build them. It’s worse when you’re in a foreign country where women have power.

She will finish you. Trust me, many women forget kindness too early. The day something goes wrong, she’d forget all the sacrifices you made. I’m not saying you shouldn’t invest in a women before marriage, but do it as chai Charity, my brother.

See his post below: