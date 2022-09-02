TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Make up your mind” – Judy Austin shares cryptic note after Yul…

Nengi’s Range Rover reportedly seized by EFCC over alleged link…

#BBNaija: I started avoiding Bella after Sheggz tried to attack…

Swedish lady who leaked my tape is in jail -Singer, BNXN reveals (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer-songwriter, BNXN has disclosed that the lady who leaked his bedroom video has been locked up.

It would be recalled that days ago, news made rounds after a lady who was reported to be a Swedish, claimed that she’s pregnant for the singer and leaked their bedroom video.

In an interview with Hot FM, the “Finesse” singer revealed that the lady is now in jail.

READ ALSO

I’ve never cheated on my girlfriend – Singer, BNXN (Video)

Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video)

According to BNXN, the lady had tried to blackmail him with a video and has requested he send some money to her or she acts; he disclosed, however, that he never fell for her tricks.

He also spoke on his beef with his colleague, Ruger; he stated that it’s being instigated by fans.

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Make up your mind” – Judy Austin shares cryptic note after Yul Edochie followed…

Nengi’s Range Rover reportedly seized by EFCC over alleged link to fraud

#BBNaija: I started avoiding Bella after Sheggz tried to attack me in my dreams…

Swedish lady who leaked my tape is in jail -Singer, BNXN reveals (Video)

James Brown splashes millions of naira on Range Rover SUV (Video)

LATEST UPDATES

James Brown splashes millions of naira on Range Rover SUV (Video)

#BBNaija: I started avoiding Bella after Sheggz tried to attack me in my dreams…

Swedish lady who leaked my tape is in jail -Singer, BNXN reveals (Video)

“Make up your mind” – Judy Austin shares cryptic note after Yul Edochie followed…

Nengi’s Range Rover reportedly seized by EFCC over alleged link to fraud

Lady expresses disappointment because the handsome guy wooing her is a teacher

I need a soft wife – Billionaire son, Kiddwaya

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More