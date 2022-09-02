Swedish lady who leaked my tape is in jail -Singer, BNXN reveals (Video)

Popular singer-songwriter, BNXN has disclosed that the lady who leaked his bedroom video has been locked up.

It would be recalled that days ago, news made rounds after a lady who was reported to be a Swedish, claimed that she’s pregnant for the singer and leaked their bedroom video.

In an interview with Hot FM, the “Finesse” singer revealed that the lady is now in jail.

According to BNXN, the lady had tried to blackmail him with a video and has requested he send some money to her or she acts; he disclosed, however, that he never fell for her tricks.

He also spoke on his beef with his colleague, Ruger; he stated that it’s being instigated by fans.

Watch him speak below: