Tega considers starting talk show on how to have successful marriages

Tega, an ex contestant on Big Brother Naija season 6 has made hints that she may launch a discussion show about relationships with a focus on marriages.

On September 14, 2022, the reality television personality and divorcee announced this on her official Twitter account.

The mother of one claims that the main focus of her show, if she ever starts one, will be to discuss people in stable marriages and how to make partnerships work.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, she wrote: ”I should start a talk show about successful Marriages and how to make it work… 😊”

Social media users have queried whether she is just joking as they insinuate that the show would probably not sell since she has divorced from husband.