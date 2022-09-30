Tekno mocks Dammy Krane for crying about money Davido allegedly owes

Sensational singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has tackled his colleague, Dammy Krane, an Afrobeats star, over an unpaid debt.

As previously reported, Dammy claimed on Twitter that OBO had neglected to pay him for writing his song in 2017.

He continued to rant on the microblogging site, bringing up Tekno and suggesting that he should also seek money for previous services provided.

“Yo @alhajitekno your problem is upclose & personal with 30broke gang , hope u don collect your money for “IF” @KDDO__ hope you collect your money for “fall” , 30 broke gang , I can’t be used 🤣💰🤍 #PayMe,” Dammy wrote.

Days following the post, however, the “Pana” singer made the decision to make fun of the former Hypertek Music signee by suggesting that only the poor complain about debt.

Tekno wrote; “Na who no get money Dey shout say them owe am for public… #PAY 🎵 out Tomorrow”.

