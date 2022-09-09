Their mum left me and returned with another man’s son – Twinz Love’s father breaks silence

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Father of popular skit makers, Twinz Love has denied claims by his daughters that he abandoned them and their mother.

It may be recalled that days ago, the sisters, Doyin and Moyin, called him out, alleging that he left them when they were just kids because he didn’t want twins.

But in an interview with BBC News Yoruba, their dad, Pastor Sunday Oladimeji, shared his side of the story.

He said that he had to leave the mother of his twin girls, Iya Ibeji after she took in and gave birth to a son for another man.

The man claimed that she disappeared and left him with the twin girls for two months without informing him of her journey or whereabouts.

Also speaking during the interview was his mother, who took sides with Oladimeji as she narrated the ordeal with Iya Ibeji.

