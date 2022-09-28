TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman named Cassy Nwosu has shared a video on TikTok showing how her daughter has replaced her in her husband’s life. 

She stated that she needs to step up her game as she tried to hug her husband but her daughter pushed her away.

The video was captioned: 

“These resident side chicks be doing the most.” 

Reacting to the video, many netizens shared their thoughts especially mums who experienced same issue.

Some of the comments read: 

@Ackyson25:“they have left you behind 😂😂😂, that the work of my daughter,even at 12yrs , na only no wetin he do between daughters and fathers.”

@Adaorabliss: “Am d only girl in my house , hmm if u see me and my dad u might faint , I mean till this age o lol.” 

See video here: 

@mantrazfamily

Noooooo!! I gota step up my game 😭😭#Family Hubby’sBaby #Olaedo MrGeorge&Family #MyWorld😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍

♬ original sound – Cassy Nwosu

