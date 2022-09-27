TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian comedian and Skit maker has been in London for a while preparing for a show.

He’s been spotted on the streets of London shooting promotion videos and making people laugh.

The amazing thing is that residents of London have recognized and come to greet him, particularly a doting family who spotted him from the window.

The family said they have been watching him on TV and so he came down with his family to exchange pleasantries.

Sabinus was really happy and showed appreciation to them amidst handshakes and hugs and.

The man beckoned on the rest of his family to come out and greet Sabinus while he in turn invited all of them to his show

