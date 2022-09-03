Timaya grieves as he buries best friend who was shot dead in U.S

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Timaya, a veteran singer, loses his childhood friend and manager, Prince Oluzor, after being attacked by gunmen in Atlanta.

Timaya

Before the incident, Prince Oluzor was reported to be in line at a store in a gas station along 14th Street NW at Atlantic Drive near Georgia Tech around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

Prince Oluzor

Unknown individuals were said to have made attempts to get into his car when he ran towards them before he was shot multiple times.

Expressing heartbreak, Timaya took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to lament the hurt of recently reconciling with the friend.

“I can’t believe I came to America to bury my BEST freind. Nnamdi why? And we just reconciled 😢,” he wrote.

See his post below;

