TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush”…

Tobi Amusan breaks 22-year-old record to win another Diamond League Title

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan, has emerged winner of the women’s 100mH at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

The popular sprinter who recently smashed a world record has broken a 22 year-old meeting record again following her win at Zurich.

The World and Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record holder finished in 12.29s on Thursday evening. American Tia Jones came in 2nd in 12.40s while Britany Anderson of Jamaica ran 12.42s to finish 3rd.

READ ALSO

“I Wanted Her To Study Medicine”- Tobi…

Full list of the Top FIFA officials arrested in Zurich this…

The Nigerian had won the Diamond League trophy last year in 12.42 seconds. She also set an African record

This adds to her golden feats this year with golden medals won at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon and at the 2022 Commonwealth games in the United Kingdom.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two different organs…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

“I have become the most beautiful” – Eniola Badmus hails…

Lawyer who married blind lady shuns critics, says he’s enjoying his…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” – Video of…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“He is a graduate already” – Little boy impresses people with…

Yul Edochie reacts as woman kneels, breaks down in tears after seeing him

Regina Daniels poses with son Khalifa as they jet out together (Photos)

Tobi Amusan breaks 22-year-old record to win another Diamond League Title

“He has been missing for 3 years” – Tears of joy as family…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

King Charles III takes over the throne following his mum, Queen…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More