Toyin Abraham marks 40th birthday with announcement of new project

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham turns 40 and announces a new project for her fans to look forward to.

The actress posted gorgeous photographs of a character from her upcoming film, Ijakumo, with tribal markings on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

“Happy birthday to me Oluwatoyin Ajeyemi. I am blessed and highly favored. Meet Asabi Onidada (Okola)! 1st Announcement is my movie – IJAKUMO (The Born Again Stripper) coming to cinemas from December 23rd!! It’s different ANTICIPATE!” Toyin wrote.

As many social media users expressed enthusiasm for the film, which will be released a few days before Christmas, fans, colleagues and well-wishers took to her Instagram comment section, overwhelming Toyin Abraham with their warmest wishes with many gushing over her stunning birthday pictures.