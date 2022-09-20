TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful woman named Ada onyeka was recently spotted in a video dancing with joy while carrying her two sons.

She posted the video on TikTok while recounting how God has been faithful to her despite being mocked by people. 

Her post read:

“I got married 2018, hubby said he doesn’t want to have babies yet that I should wait till he do my papers to join him. Hubby left after our marriage in 2018, I was alone in Nigeria praying for him. 

Rumors started flying everywhere that I am barren, I don’t have a child and that my husband has used my womb and abandoned me in Nigeria. 

They mock me, laugh at me and say all sorts but the don’t know my plan was to join hubby before starting a family. January 2019, I traveled abroad, took in that same January, gave birth to my first child Oct 24th 2019. April 2022, I gave birth to my second soon all born here abroad. 

God is faithful. God proved himself. Two healthy cute boys after being laughed at. 

May God locate every woman seeking for this blessing. Amen”

See video here: 

@adaonyeka1

#fyp #fypシ #fy #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #viral #viralvideo #tiktok #viraltiktok #qatar #nigeria #fifa #doha #testimony

♬ Obinigwe (What Did I Do) – Sini

