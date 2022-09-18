TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on…

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of marriage to another woman

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A heartbroken woman shares a text message she received from her boyfriend, who revealed his marriage to another woman.

Salma, a Twitter user, took to the platform to lament the betrayal she experienced from the man she loved.

READ ALSO

Man dies of heart attack after wife he cheated on cheats as…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground…

In the chat, the young man apologized for disappearing the whole day while subtly informing his cousin of his marriage.

He, however, insisted on getting married to her in the coming year while affirming that the marriage to his cousin was forced by family arrangements.

Sharing the snapshots, the embattled lady wrote, “My heart is so heavy right now 🥺🥺 I Don’t even know how to go through this😭💔💔.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he finally reveals son’s…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme hails Bobrisky for being good in bed

I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

“Lucky, I don carry your picture go shrine” – Lady informs ex-boyfriend after he…

“May and I are still living together” – Yul Edochie makes new revelation…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I don’t bill him – Nigerian lady lists five reasons her boyfriend will never…

“I know you like someone else not me” – Phyna slams Groovy for…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is lying – Speed…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of…

Mercy Aigbe makes a bride emotional on her wedding day (Video)

‘I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my entire life’ – May…

“A1 in clout chasing” — Netizens react as Solomon Buchi debunks claim of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More