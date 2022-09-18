“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of marriage to another woman

A heartbroken woman shares a text message she received from her boyfriend, who revealed his marriage to another woman.

Salma, a Twitter user, took to the platform to lament the betrayal she experienced from the man she loved.

In the chat, the young man apologized for disappearing the whole day while subtly informing his cousin of his marriage.

He, however, insisted on getting married to her in the coming year while affirming that the marriage to his cousin was forced by family arrangements.

Sharing the snapshots, the embattled lady wrote, “My heart is so heavy right now 🥺🥺 I Don’t even know how to go through this😭💔💔.”