“We have a wedding to plan” – Fans excited as Maureen Esisi flaunts engagement ring

Maureen Esisi, a well-known Nollywood actress, has sparked outrage on social media after flaunting an engagement ring.

The actress, whose ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, remarried in a lavish wedding earlier this year follows suit to give marriage a second chance.

Taking to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, Maureen Esisi, almost blinded her fans with the bright sparkle of her diamond engagement ring.

“Birthday Weekend in View…🤍,” she wrote while hinting at her upcoming 35th birthday in days.

Fans and well-wishers, however, received the message of her engagement with warm hearts as they jointly celebrate the actress.

“😍😍😍😍 the ring dey mute people 😂😂😂😂,” a user wrote.

