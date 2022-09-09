“We have a wedding to plan” – Fans excited as Maureen Esisi flaunts engagement ring

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Maureen Esisi, a well-known Nollywood actress, has sparked outrage on social media after flaunting an engagement ring.

The actress, whose ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, remarried in a lavish wedding earlier this year follows suit to give marriage a second chance.

Taking to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, Maureen Esisi, almost blinded her fans with the bright sparkle of her diamond engagement ring.

“Birthday Weekend in View…🤍,” she wrote while hinting at her upcoming 35th birthday in days.

Fans and well-wishers, however, received the message of her engagement with warm hearts as they jointly celebrate the actress.

“😍😍😍😍 the ring dey mute people 😂😂😂😂,” a user wrote.

See more reactions below …

In other news; The conflict between popular singers, Goya Menor and Portable has taken an entirely different turn as the latter threatens spiritual warfare against the other.

Controversial music star Portable threatened to deal with Menor using magic known as “juju,” after he promised to show him what he is capable of.

