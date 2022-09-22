TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A woman identified as Findara has taken to Twitter to celebrate her successful relocation abroad with her family.

She shared pictures of her and her family just as they were about to leave and when they landed. Some netizens were convinced that there was ‘something in the air’ that made her look prettier.

Some commenters also claimed that her camera quality increased as soon as she got to her destination.

Her post read:
“We prayed , God answered 🥰🥰🥰.. New dispensation 💯.”

Read comments below:

An2ny: “See as the camera and picture quality increased immediately you enter London..
Congratulations to you and your family.”

HitmanOnTheMic #30BG: “Am I fr or she changed immediately they landed in jand ????”

Old Trafford: “Show me the way I beg me sef wan japa or cut soap for me 😩🤣”

see post here:

