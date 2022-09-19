“What happened to his backside?” – Rare video of Bobrisky causes frenzy online

A video of Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky rocking a bodyhug cloth has caused a frenzy on social media.
The crossdresser walked around in the jumpsuit and some people were disappointed to see the size of his curves after a BBL surgery. They expected a bigger backside.
See comments below:
Jairgorgeousng:
“Wey the yansh wey we been dey wiggle on the gram few days ago? Haaa!!!”
royal__celina01
“Man na man sha.”
itz_dovey:
“Which yansh bob come talk say him do” teephar_: “Shim forget the yansh for house??”
_thereal_chioma:
“So this is Bob real body ??? Lolll !!! I’m ashamed.”
ngalakwesiliekwesi:
“Nobody edit video and photo pass senior man. I was expecting something bigger than what I am seeing.”
Watch the video below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES