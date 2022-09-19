“What happened to his backside?” – Rare video of Bobrisky causes frenzy online

A video of Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky rocking a bodyhug cloth has caused a frenzy on social media.

The crossdresser walked around in the jumpsuit and some people were disappointed to see the size of his curves after a BBL surgery. They expected a bigger backside.

See comments below:

Jairgorgeousng:

“Wey the yansh wey we been dey wiggle on the gram few days ago? Haaa!!!”

royal__celina01

“Man na man sha.”

itz_dovey:

“Which yansh bob come talk say him do” teephar_: “Shim forget the yansh for house??”

_thereal_chioma:

“So this is Bob real body ??? Lolll !!! I’m ashamed.”

ngalakwesiliekwesi:

“Nobody edit video and photo pass senior man. I was expecting something bigger than what I am seeing.”

Watch the video below: