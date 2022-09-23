What I will do if my ex wife decides to marry again – Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has made clear what his decision would be over his ex wife’s marital choices.

In reaction to the news about a man who killed his ex wife because she chose to remarry, Daddy Freeze who is divorced and lives with another lady named Benedicta, has made plans for his ex wife’s wedding day.

He revealed that he has decided that he will go to the wedding and eat rice and even get her a wedding gift instead of making any trouble.

Daddy Freeze’s first marriage produced just two children before the divorce took place and he is famous for speaking against the Christian practice of paying tithes and other controversial topics on social media.