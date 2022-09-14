What life has taught me – Patience Ozokwo reveals as she celebrates birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo marks her new age with a note on what life has taught her.

The thespian who turns 64 years today, September 14, 2022 took to her social media page to celebrate her birthday with beautiful photos and a note on which describes what she had learned so far in life.

According to the actress, growing older has taught her that life isn’t all about what one has or how one looks but all about one has done for others and has become.

In her words:

“As you grow older, you start to understand more and more that life is not about what you look like or what you own, it’s all about the person you have become and the people you have blessed”