“What will I tell mummy?” – Twin sister of UNICROSS student killed in Abuja, weeps (Details)

By Shalom

Udie Ugwuaye Gift, the twin sister of Blessing Kona Udie, who was killed in Abuja has expressed her pain.

The young lady took to her Facebook account to mourn the unfortunate demise of her sister who was killed in a gruesome way.

Her sister Blessing, a 400-level Microbiology student and three other victims including musician Chop Boii, were reportedly hacked to death by unknown assailants in a residence in Gwarimpa area of the nation’s capital on Tuesday, September 27.

“It is very hard to believe you are no more. Very hard to type. Very hard to say. Very hard to look at your beautiful face. My twin. My look alike. My joy. My only hope. I can’t still believe. How will I start. What will I tell mummy. Rip twin sister.” she mourned.

