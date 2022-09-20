Whitemoney signs management deal with EME

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Hazel Oyeze better known as Whitemoney has signed a management deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment.

The reality star made this known on his official Twitter page today, September 20, 2022. .

He shared photos which captures the socialite with Banky W, and another individual.

Sharing the news, the BBNaija star stated that he’s in good hands now and has assured fans that good music will flow.

He wrote:

“Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow. “EGWU” & “YOU BAD” drops: 23/09/22 Are You Ready???? #Egu #YouBad

Varied reactions from social media users have trailed the news. Some fans have congratulated the singer on his win while others have gone online to troll his music.

