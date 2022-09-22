Why I still have a girlfriend despite being a crossdresser – James Brown…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian crossdresser and social media influencer, James Obialor Brown has revealed that he has a girlfriend.

He said that his cross dressing is strictly for his business as he is an influencer on social media and has nothing to do with his choice of s*xual relationships.

In a talk show titled Frankly Speaking with media personality Nedu Wazobia and some others, he mentioned that he is in a serious relationship and that information left everyone stunned.

He was asked again for reassurance and he gave a very firm response to the question. He reiterated that his behavior is mainly to push his brand and sell his market online and had nothing to do with his s*xuality.

See video here:

