Why men abroad prefer to come to Africa to get a wife – Europe based lady shares

A Nigerian lady based in Europe has claimed that many women living abroad do not know how to keep men for marriage.

In a video shared via her page, she explained that Nigerian women in diaspora pride in being called single mothers.

According to her, they prefer to get pregnant and end the relationship so that the child will bear their surnames.

She added that these women call the police or social authorities at any slightest provocation and go ahead to end the relationship as long as they have had a child or two.

She further alleged that this was the reason a lot of Nigerian men in diaspora come all the way to Africa to find a wife whenever they decide to settle down.

See video here: