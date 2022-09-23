TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8…

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash…

Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

Why you should not give a woman too much gifts – Anthony Joshua

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has taken to his Snapchat account to reveal why some people don’t find true love.

He stated that if a man spoils his partner with too many gifts, the woman will love the fact that he gives plenty gifts but won’t fall in love with the man himself.

READ ALSO

“Na mumu dey love; I’m getting married for money” –…

Mother of Twinzlove reacts after being accused by her…

In his words:

“If you give a person 2 much material gifts, soon they fall in love with your hand, not your heart”.

Contrary to the belief that you can never give the one you love too many gifts, Anthony Joshua believes that you can and in fact make them fall out of love with you through this act.

He advised that the lesser gifts you give, the more they love and appreciate you for who you are.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch…

Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

Man leaves cashier baffled as he pays with bundles of N10 notes

“His mother abandoned us” – Okada rider who carries little son…

You’re going back to Nigeria – Woman tells husband after catching him with…

I’m walking round Dubai airport and nobody has begged me – Sabinus shades…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why you should not give a woman too much gifts – Anthony Joshua

No one has anything to say about MI marrying at his current age, but made a fuss…

I gave him school papers instead of car documents but he didn’t know – Motorist…

Lady cries bitterly after being dumped by boyfriend despite renting apartment…

Nigerian lady gets married to heartthrob on his sick bed at the hospital…

What I will do if my ex wife decides to marry again – Daddy Freeze

52-year-old man who can’t speak marries two sisters

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More