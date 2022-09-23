Why you should not give a woman too much gifts – Anthony Joshua

Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has taken to his Snapchat account to reveal why some people don’t find true love.

He stated that if a man spoils his partner with too many gifts, the woman will love the fact that he gives plenty gifts but won’t fall in love with the man himself.

In his words:

“If you give a person 2 much material gifts, soon they fall in love with your hand, not your heart”.

Contrary to the belief that you can never give the one you love too many gifts, Anthony Joshua believes that you can and in fact make them fall out of love with you through this act.

He advised that the lesser gifts you give, the more they love and appreciate you for who you are.