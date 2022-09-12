Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young woman whose husband accused her of cheating on him and having five children for another man has finally opened up.

After over 30 years of marriage, the man found out that all his five children do not belong to him and his story was shared online.

According to a lady with the handle @Meyeownboss who shared the story on Twitter, the 55-year-old man made the discovery after running DNA tests.

@Meyeownboss added that the man’s wife had something to say when she was confronted. She insisted that all the DNA tests were wrong.

The tweet reads:
“I’m back here to say I watched an interview with a 55yr old man married over 30 years 5 children, youngest being 15yrs oldest being 32yrs… None… I repeat, none were his. When confronted the wife said all the dna tests were wrong.”

