TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle…

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she…

Without me Nigeria will be dull – Crossdresser, James Brown brags (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, claims to be giving Nigerians the best entertainment possible.

The self-proclaimed Princess of Africa stater that Nigeria would become “dull” without his humorous contents, which focuses on his everyday drag queen activities.

James made this statement while participating in a discussion with the hosts of the podcast Frankly Speaking.

READ ALSO

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her…

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme hails Bobrisky for…

He criticized Nigerians for allegedly having problems recognizing transgender people as members of society despite the fact that people there claim they want things to improve.

However, one of the co-anchors spoke defensively about how people would find what he does odd and so not feel at ease or prepared to embrace his way of life.

The Instagram influencer, however, countered that Nigeria is a primitive country and that anyone who harbors animosity toward LGBT people outside will be deported.

The focus of their conversation will be on James’ target audience, which is Nigeria, according to the presenter.

He did, however, clarify that all he does is assist Nigerians in getting rid of the irritation and despair brought on by the difficulty.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan…

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

Mother of Twinzlove reacts after being accused by her twins’ father of…

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Misplaced priorities’ – Nigerian celebrities, others react as FG is set to ban…

Lady who had two organs says she regrets taking out one (Video)

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she…

Lady falls in love with sister’s husband after representing her during…

BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

Man shocked to see two blind beggars operating phones moments after giving them…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More