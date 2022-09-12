Wizkid’s bodyguard, Roy cries out after slayqueen stole his iPhone at club (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Roy, the personal bodyguard of Nigerian singer Wizkid has taken to the social media to call out a woman whom he accused of stealing his phone.

He stated that on Friday, while he was leaving Lagos’ well-known nightclub Quilox, she had taken the gadget.

The muscular bodyguard said that he left his phone on a moving vehicle and that a woman in brown snatched it up.

A scene from a CCTV footage which Roy shared shows moment the lady had pretended to had had a little too much to drink, close to the car bonnet.

The lady then stylishly walked away with a friend of hers who pretended like she was giving her support because she was tipsy.

He pleaded that those useful information to reach out to him. Roy also promised to reward whoever assists him locate the iPhone and he pledged to keep the identity of the lady private.

