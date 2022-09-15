Woman devastated as she walks in to see her kid washing her phones and work laptop

A viral video captures the moment a mother caught her little girl washing her expensive gadgets playfully in bucket of water.

She spotted the young girl cleaning her two phones, a laptop, and a charming baby basin full of water.

When her mother noticed that the child was washing the gadgets in her private baby bathroom, she swiftly removed the three items.

The young child, who was unaware of the severe damaged she had caused, kept playing as though nothing had happened.

It was reported that it took place in Singapore, and the mother was indignant because she works from home using the laptop.

Watch the video below: