TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly…

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

Woman devastated as she walks in to see her kid washing her phones and work laptop

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures the moment a mother caught her little girl washing her expensive gadgets playfully in bucket of water.

She spotted the young girl cleaning her two phones, a laptop, and a charming baby basin full of water.

When her mother noticed that the child was washing the gadgets in her private baby bathroom, she swiftly removed the three items.

READ ALSO

Lady shares beautiful transformation of her albino daughter…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

The young child, who was unaware of the severe damaged she had caused, kept playing as though nothing had happened.

It was reported that it took place in Singapore, and the mother was indignant because she works from home using the laptop.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly at birth…

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

Moment Wizkid expressed concern after calling 1st son, Tife’s phone but he…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Man reveals where Portable allegedly bought his clothes after bragging he spends…

Nigerian lady ends it all after boyfriend dumped her and used her money to marry…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I haven’t dated anyone else since Burna Boy and I broke up – Stefflon Don spills…

Woman devastated as she walks in to see her kid washing her phones and work…

“I cheated on my wife because I wanted her to lose weight” –…

Man breaks down in tears, rolls on the floor as wife gives birth (Video)

30-year-old man bags life imprisonment for r*ping a 9-year-old girl

Portable roars after man revealed where he bought his ‘okirika’…

“Peru don dey para” – Peruzzi lambastes Twitter user, Daniel Regha…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More