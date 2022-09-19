Woman finally changes her hairstyle after 21 years, cuts down her dreads (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful woman has finally taken down her dreads after 21 years of carrying the same hairstyle.

The young woman had visited a talented barber who cut down the dreads and gave her a new look. The video has stirred many reactions from netizens.

Desireesavory commented:
“This made me cry! Beautifully done!”

Arose4u_95 stated: “OMG this was so beautiful! The song was beautiful and took me back. The video was so well put together I think I watched it 10 times back to back. And the transformation was magical! LOVE IT!”

Jayachichi said:
“When a woman cuts her hair. It’s much more than a hair cut.”

Justshayrenee noted:
“I think I enjoy the happiness they feel more than the style. I look forward to these videos. Making people happy is my life goal and u seem to have mastered it!”

Letz_freight said:
“While she and her locs were beautiful before, the new cut took about 10-15 years off of her!”

Watch the video below:

