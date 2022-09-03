Woman kidnaps husband, demands N2 million as ransom in Akwa Ibom

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Shalom

A 40-year-old woman, Mrs Joy Emmanuel Sunday, has been arrested by Akwa Ibom State Police Command for allegedly kidnapping her husband and collecting N2million as ransom.

Mrs. Sunday said she kidnapped her husband, Mr Emmanuel Sampson Ebong, for starving her of s*x and abandoning his children.

According to her, she had to do all sorts of menial jobs to take care of herself and her children when her husband married another woman.

Speaking on Friday in Uyo, she noted that the situation forced her to arrange for the kidnap of her husband to get money to take care of the children, but unfortunately, she was not given the ransom money after the abduction was successful.

“The kidnapper that collected the ransom of N2 million never gave me my share and I didn’t even see the money,” she said.

