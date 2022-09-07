A Nigerian woman has expressed deep shock over seeing crossdresser, James Brown, walk out from a female toilet.
The woman was seen wearing a long face in a video released online by popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut.
Although, she was speechless, she remained baffled at how a man had no issue with dressing as a woman in public domain.
This however didn’t bother James Brown as he is used to people giving him a stern look for being a crossdresser.
The crossdresser, in the video, stylishly walked out of the restroom like a model on a runway.
On account of this, many online followers filled the comment section with their reactions.
@Sahtoe commented:
“Aunty cannot believe her eyes….😂”
@biggy1804 said:
“See as that mama they look 😂😂😂”
@dhorjah_01 remarked:
“Mama is in a confused state 😂”
