Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian woman has expressed deep shock over seeing crossdresser, James Brown, walk out from a female toilet.

The woman was seen wearing a long face in a video released online by popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut.

Although, she was speechless, she remained baffled at how a man had no issue with dressing as a woman in public domain.

This however didn’t bother James Brown as he is used to people giving him a stern look for being a crossdresser.

The crossdresser, in the video, stylishly walked out of the restroom like a model on a runway.

On account of this, many online followers filled the comment section with their reactions.

@Sahtoe commented:

“Aunty cannot believe her eyes….😂”

@biggy1804 said:

“See as that mama they look 😂😂😂”

@dhorjah_01 remarked:

“Mama is in a confused state 😂”

Watch the video below:

