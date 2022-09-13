TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young mother took to her social media to show off her baby whom everyone called ugly. 

The baby girl who was not considered a beautiful baby has grown to a very pretty dark skinned young child. 

As usual, the post received very many reactions, some of which read :

@Damilola Ayoola: “don’t mind people. every child is a gift from God and are beautiful”

@aliciagoldchinedu: “some baby are like that.mine wastnt beautiful @ birth but now she is a beautiful princess ☺️😊”

 Another mother related to the post and this was her comment:

@vuyelwandiyaza: “I’m dealing with that situation right now🥺it’s depressing…😏” 

To which the poster @Lachummie_ replied “C’mon babe, I used to too but the nearest result will shock them, babies are always like that when they’re still small, don’t be depressed please”

See video here:

@lachummie_

#greenscreen God is great😭😭😭 #fyp #lachummie_

♬ Mother my Mother – Trap Remix – Kvng Vinci

