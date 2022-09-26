Young lady heartbroken after no one showed up for her 18th birthday party (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young lady was left heartbroken as no one showed up for her 18th birthday celebration.
According to reports, the young lady had invited her friends to join her in celebrating her new age, but none of them showed up.

The birthday girl was seen looking dejected in a video that went viral on the internet.

The venue for the birthday party had been beautifully decorated with drinks atop tables; however, all of the chairs were visibly empty of the expected guests.

Watch the video below:

However, social media users have it that the lady is probably lying about the whole thing. See their reactions below;

_kofoworola_ Iro ni tiktok people too dey lie party wey never start

leaddyskincare Lie lie.. That’s the beginning of the party! Person no fit wicked make e no remain wan person wey go manage am or wicked with am

officialbobbyfredrick_ Free drinks, freem food n people didn’t show up ?? Girl stop lying abega

jeffryprettypretty The party have not start yet tho

nks_kitchen The party hasn’t started now. TikTok and lies ehnnn e

