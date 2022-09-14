Young lady shares how she squandered her first N1 million on ‘enjoyment’ (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has taken to social media to share how she used the N1 million that was in her account.

The beautiful girl uploaded a video with images of her account balance and the purchases she made with the money.

She lavishly cleaned with the entire sum of money, leaving her with a balance of less than N100.

The snapshot showed that she had N1,027,549 to start with, but after going to a pricey restaurant and ordering food and drinks, she only had N923,573.

After that, she went on a boat sail with her friends, who partied and drank expensive bottles of wine.

The woman took more money out, went shopping, played video games at an arcade, and then went to a pricey restaurant once more.

She travelled to Ghana toward the end of the video to have a good time, spending what money she had left there.

She went on to show a screenshot of her account balance, which had dropped to N99, before shaking her head in regret.

