Young man bursts into tears after losing his transport money to sports betting (Video)

A young man left a betting shop with regret and anguish after losing the only money he had.

On his way to work, he allegedly diverted to a betting establishment and used his bus money to place a virtual wager. The young man lost everything, sadly, because the ticket was slashed.

His face changed when he realized his money was gone, as seen in a video that recently leaked online.

Then, as he was leaving the center and unsure of what to do, he started crying.

According to the eyewitness, he complained about not having enough money to get himself to work.

Watch the video below;

In reaction, @paskaay wrote; Why im face be like that 😹

@osom; How you go transport to work go play baby for bet9ja

@DonEmasky; Leave betting you say no, See your life 😂😂😂😂💔 Worst than heartbreak 💔💔 You will walk boss