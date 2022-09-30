TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at…

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks…

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog”- Sophia Momodu throws…

Young man bursts into tears after losing his transport money to sports betting (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young man left a betting shop with regret and anguish after losing the only money he had.

On his way to work, he allegedly diverted to a betting establishment and used his bus money to place a virtual wager. The young man lost everything, sadly, because the ticket was slashed.

His face changed when he realized his money was gone, as seen in a video that recently leaked online.

READ ALSO

“You must arrest me” – Man confronts bank staff…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend…

Then, as he was leaving the center and unsure of what to do, he started crying.

According to the eyewitness, he complained about not having enough money to get himself to work.

Watch the video below;

In reaction, @paskaay wrote; Why im face be like that 😹

@osom; How you go transport to work go play baby for bet9ja

@DonEmasky; Leave betting you say no, See your life 😂😂😂😂💔 Worst than heartbreak 💔💔 You will walk boss

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog”- Sophia Momodu throws shades hours…

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum shares video of…

I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with…

Man shares video of tomato sellers who scam customers on highway

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Young man bursts into tears after losing his transport money to sports betting…

Chioma will give birth for Davido next year – Cubana Chiefpriest shares cute…

You must give me 1% from that 5% I gave you – Carter Efe tells Berri Tiga on…

“What will I tell mummy?” – Twin sister of UNICROSS student…

I never forced you to draw me – Bobrisky slams man who said he got sick…

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

“Oga you don reach 34” – Reactions as Carter Efe marks 21st birthday with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More